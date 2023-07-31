Previous
Heart moss. by cocobella
Photo 2709

Heart moss.

Taken in Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland.
Heart for my eighth year of hearts.
31st July 2023 31st Jul 23

Corinne

@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
