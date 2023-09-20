Previous
Heart bretzel. by cocobella
Heart bretzel.

Taken in Annecy, France.
Heart for my eighth year of hearts.
20th September 2023

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...


Corinne C
Mais, est-ce que je vois un plateau de charcuterie a l'arrière plan ?
September 19th, 2023  
