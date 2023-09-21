Previous
Next
Big chocolate heart. by cocobella
Photo 2761

Big chocolate heart.

Taken in Annecy, France.
Heart for my eighth year of hearts.
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
757% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise