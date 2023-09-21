Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2761
Big chocolate heart.
Taken in Annecy, France.
Heart for my eighth year of hearts.
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
0
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
13403
photos
169
followers
173
following
757% complete
View this month »
2757
2758
2759
2760
2761
2762
2763
2764
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
19th February 2023 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
france
,
heart
,
annecy
,
theme-coco-heart
,
edibleheart
