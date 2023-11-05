Sign up
Photo 2806
It’s ok with a heart.
Taken in Shoreditch, London, England.
Heart for my eighth year of hearts.
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2023, here we go for my 12th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Tags
london
,
heart
,
england
,
shoreditch
,
uk
,
theme-heart-coco
,
heartsinlondon
Kathy A
ace
Lovely street art
November 5th, 2023
