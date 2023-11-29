Sign up
Previous
Photo 2830
Socks with hearts.
Taken in London, England.
Heart for my eighth year hearts.
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
1
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2023, here we go for my 12th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
13791
photos
163
followers
169
following
775% complete
View this month »
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
18th October 2023 3:35pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
london
,
heart
,
england
,
uk
,
theme-heart-coco
,
heartinlondon
Corinne C
ace
Des muraux, des gateaux, des friandises, des cardigans, des jeans, des jouets, des chaussures et aujourd'hui des chaussettes ! C'est incroyable le nombre de supports que tu trouves avec des coeurs. Une formidable collection !
November 28th, 2023
