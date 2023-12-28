Sign up
Photo 2859
Gingerbread heart.
Taken in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Heart for my eighth year of hearts.
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2023, here we go for my 12th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
2853
2854
2855
2856
2857
2858
2859
2860
2262
4350
2858
1697
2859
2263
4351
2860
Views
2
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
28th December 2023 2:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
heart
,
switzerland
,
lausanne
,
theme-heart-coco
,
christmashearts
