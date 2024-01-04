Sign up
Previous
Photo 2866
I❤️les Pèdzes.
Taken in Preverenges, Switzerland.
Heart for my eighth year of hearts.
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2023, here we go for my 12th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
27th September 2022 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heart
,
switzerland
,
theme-heart-coco
,
preverenges
