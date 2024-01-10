Sign up
Photo 2872
Hearts in an add.
Taken in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Heart for my eighth year of hearts.
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2023, here we go for my 12th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
13932
photos
160
followers
167
following
787% complete
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
24th September 2022 5:15pm
Tags
heart
,
switzerland
,
lausanne
,
theme-heart-coco
Corinne C
ace
Ca ressemble a un duty-free :-)
January 11th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Truly heartfelt
January 11th, 2024
