Previous
Photo 2892
Hearts in packs.
Taken in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Heart for my eighth year of hearts.
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
14050
photos
157
followers
166
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
25th March 2023 2:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heart
,
switzerland
,
lausanne
,
theme-heart-coco
