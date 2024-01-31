Previous
Painting a heart. by cocobella
Painting a heart.

Taken in Montpellier, France.
Heart for my eighth year of hearts.
31st January 2024

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Suzanne
What a great mural
January 31st, 2024  
Kathy
Isn't this a perfect photo for your project!
January 31st, 2024  
