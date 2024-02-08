Previous
How many hearts ? by cocobella
Photo 2901

How many hearts ?

Taken in Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland.
Heart for my eighth year of hearts.
Cutouts for my collages, if you’re curious to see what I do with these cutouts go on my tag découpartge below.
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Photo Details

Kathy ace
The patience this must take!
February 8th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Three things:
1. Great image.
2. I looked at your work. Fabulous.
3. Up until this very moment I didn’t realise that if you tap the tag you go straight to it. I always use the search facility which is a pain.
Thanks.
February 8th, 2024  
