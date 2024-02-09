Sign up
Discuss
Previous
Photo 2902
Hearts in IKEA.
Taken in Aubonne, Switzerland.
Heart for my eighth year of hearts.
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules.
Photo Details
Album
HEARTS
Taken
13th October 2023 5:09pm
Tags
ikea
,
heart
,
switzerland
,
theme-heart-coco
,
aubonne
