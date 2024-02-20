Sign up
Previous
Photo 2913
Double silver hearts.
Taken in Geneva, Switzerland.
Heart for my eighth year of hearts.
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
798% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
10th November 2023 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heart
,
switzerland
,
geneva
,
theme-heart-coco
