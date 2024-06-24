Sign up
Photo 3038
Heart hung.
Taken in Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
1
1
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
14942
photos
155
followers
163
following
832% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
6th February 2024 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heart
,
windows
,
switzerland
,
theme-heart-coco
,
saintsulpice
Corinne C
ace
Tres joli
June 23rd, 2024
