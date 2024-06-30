Sign up
Previous
Photo 3044
A lot of hearts under a window.
Taken in Geneva, Switzerland.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules.
14953
photos
155
followers
163
following
833% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
HEARTS
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heart
,
switzerland
,
geneva
,
theme-heart-coco
