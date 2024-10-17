Sign up
Photo 3153
Four hearts on a brown door.
Taken in Annecy, France.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
0
0
Corinne
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Views
6
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
18th January 2024 3:57pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
door
france
heart
annecy
theme-heart-coco
