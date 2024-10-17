Sign up
Previous
Photo 4639
Autumn by the window.
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
1
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
15421
photos
147
followers
155
following
1270% complete
3
1
The 1st, the one.
iPhone 15 Pro Max
17th October 2024 4:24pm
Public
switzerland
,
pully
Corinne C
ace
Une vue magnifique et j'aime ces grandes fenêtres
October 17th, 2024
