Previous
Next
How to avoid everything. by cocobella
178 / 365

How to avoid everything.

Fun marketing for a bottle of wine.
20th April 2022 20th Apr 22

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2021, here we go for my 10th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
48% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bruni ace
I like the advertising on the bottles. A few drinks and one will avoid everything like someone reminding you not drinking so much. ha ha.
April 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise