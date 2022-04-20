Previous
My nephew is a punk. by cocobella
93 / 365

My nephew is a punk.

Back from my parent’s to help them a bit , heart surgery for my father and Alzeimer for my mother … I managed to see my brother and sister and my 5 nephews, Edward is the youngest of the cousins, cute and fun , he made me laugh a lot.
20th April 2022 20th Apr 22

Photo Details

bruni ace
What a fun shot.
April 20th, 2022  
