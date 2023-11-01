Sign up
256 / 365
Ugly and expensive.
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
1
1
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2023, here we go for my 12th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
london
,
england
,
shoreditch
,
uk
Corinne C
ace
Au moins on ne risque pas d'être invisible au milieu de la neige !
October 31st, 2023
