Book trees.
Some may know my love for art, here are some of the things I loved during the last artfair I’ve been in Geneva, Switzerland : Artgeneve.
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
Corinne
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
The 8th
art
exhibition
switzerland
genève
artgeneve
