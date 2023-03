Flyer for my next exhibition.

So happy !

My daughter Léa and I have worked on the publicity of my next exhibition, I’m very happy with the results. She came with new ideas and gave me very different propositions of posters and flyers , that’s the two we’ve decided to go for, the gallery just accept them and now they will go for the printer.

BTW, no need to comment , my 365’s is also my diary ;)