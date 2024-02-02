Previous
Diamonds city. by cocobella
Photo 2288

Diamonds city.

New York by night made of photos of diamonds.
Some may know my love for art, here are some of the things I loved during the last artfair I’ve been in Geneva, Switzerland : Artgeneve.
Corinne

January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
