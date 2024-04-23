Sign up
Previous
Photo 2339
Cocktail.
It looked like a beer but it wasn’t.
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
1
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments: 1
1
Album
2d album, the others.
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
19th April 2024 7:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
france
,
bourgogne
,
dijon
,
monsieurmoutarde
Corinne C
ace
Avec un pretzel cela semble créatif !
April 23rd, 2024
