Photo 483
Half & Half #14
A little stream where I’m spending a lot of time at lately. It’s a 10-15 minute drive at most from where I live, and I just love messing and hanging around in the area.
14th May 2024
14th May 24
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
Views
2
Album
KinetiCat
Camera
NIKON D5500
Taken
14th May 2024 12:22pm
mayhalf-2024
