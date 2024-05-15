Previous
Half & Half #15 by cocokinetic
Half & Half #15

A guy enjoying his afternoon stroll at the seaside.

Those boulders are there as an attempt to halt coastal erosion; the sea can get ominously wild in the north of the island in cyclone season. As it does everywhere, actually - cyclones pretty much have no mercy when whipping up the sea.

But still, the boulders definitely aid in fortifying the coastlines, not only for cyclones but for any rough and stormy weather conditions.

Location: Poudre d’Or, a little hamlet in the north.

(when directly translated into English, word for word, it’s Powder of Gold.)
winghong_ho
Nice observation for this half-half.
May 15th, 2024  
Mags ace
Well done! I like the textures in those stones.
May 15th, 2024  
