Half & Half #23 by cocokinetic
Half & Half #23

At the ATM.

The blurb on the board in the background is written in Creole; it's only partially shown here, but the whole bit translates to: avoid the queue (lake) and pay via card (kart) or Juice (Juice is the name of the bank’s app.)
23rd May 2024

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024.
134% complete

Mags ace
Very cool!
May 23rd, 2024  
KV ace
Nice one!
May 23rd, 2024  
