Previous
Photo 492
Half & Half #23
At the ATM.
The blurb on the board in the background is written in Creole; it's only partially shown here, but the whole bit translates to: avoid the queue (lake) and pay via card (kart) or Juice (Juice is the name of the bank’s app.)
23rd May 2024
23rd May 24
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
1541
photos
78
followers
50
following
485
486
487
488
489
490
491
492
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
KinetiCat
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
23rd May 2024 11:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mayhalf-2024
Mags
ace
Very cool!
May 23rd, 2024
KV
ace
Nice one!
May 23rd, 2024
