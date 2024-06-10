Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2859
Kaleidoscope Art 2
I have finally discovered an easier way to do kaleidoscope photos from the many kaleidoscopes I collect and own. It’s becoming
a bit of an obsession because each picture is a unique creation determined by when I choose to stop rotating the viewer.
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
5771
photos
108
followers
27
following
784% complete
View this month »
2856
2857
2858
2859
2860
2861
2862
2863
Latest from all albums
2860
1158
1748
2861
1749
2862
1159
2863
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
10th June 2024 3:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close