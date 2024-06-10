Previous
Kaleidoscope Art 2 by congaree
Kaleidoscope Art 2

I have finally discovered an easier way to do kaleidoscope photos from the many kaleidoscopes I collect and own. It’s becoming
a bit of an obsession because each picture is a unique creation determined by when I choose to stop rotating the viewer.
10th June 2024

John

@congaree
