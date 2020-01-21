Previous
Next
Morning on the Beach by cookingkaren
Photo 668

Morning on the Beach

Met my friend and her dog on the beach for a walk. It turned out to be a beautiful January day.
21st January 2020 21st Jan 20

Karen Miller

ace
@cookingkaren
I started this project on New Years Day 2016 after my sister suggested it. I hope to see it as a fun & creative project...
183% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise