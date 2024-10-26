Sign up
Photo 956
Wash Day
I’ve walked past this laundrette many times but have never photographed it before. I’ve always admired the fantastic mural and it was the inspiration I needed to get back on 365 after months of neglect!
26th October 2024
26th Oct 24
Karen Miller
ace
@cookingkaren
I started this project on New Years Day 2016 after my sister suggested it. I hope to see it as a fun & creative project...
1664
photos
38
followers
51
following
261% complete
949
950
951
952
953
954
955
956
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
26th October 2024 9:22am
Tags
washing
,
laundry
,
mural
,
art
,
launderette
