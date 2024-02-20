Sign up
Previous
Photo 950
Caramel
Home made caramel-fudge cake.
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
1
0
Karen Miller
ace
@cookingkaren
I started this project on New Years Day 2016 after my sister suggested it. I hope to see it as a fun & creative project...
1658
photos
45
followers
54
following
260% complete
View this month »
943
944
945
946
947
948
949
950
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
20th February 2024 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cake
,
sweet
,
sugar
,
caramel
bkb in the city
Delicious
February 21st, 2024
