Snoozing in the Sun by cookingkaren
Photo 946

Snoozing in the Sun

A cat’s favourite thing to do! Our Larry is particularly happy to have his home comforts at the moment as he got back from the cattery yesterday after we had a few days away.
16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

Karen Miller

@cookingkaren
I started this project on New Years Day 2016 after my sister suggested it. I hope to see it as a fun & creative project...
