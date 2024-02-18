Previous
Non Stupids Welcome by cookingkaren
Non Stupids Welcome

Fantastic sign spotted at the entrance of a country pub when we went for lunch!
18th February 2024

Karen Miller

Lesley ace
Haha I like it
February 22nd, 2024  
