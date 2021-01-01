Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 689
Frosty New Year’s Day
Happy new year! Let’s hope 2021 is a much nicer year for everyone. This was taken on a freezing New Year’s Day walk at Paignton Harbour. I couldn’t resist writing in the frost! My fourth year on 365!
1st January 2021
1st Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Karen Miller
ace
@cookingkaren
I started this project on New Years Day 2016 after my sister suggested it. I hope to see it as a fun & creative project...
1393
photos
46
followers
37
following
188% complete
View this month »
682
683
684
685
686
687
688
689
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
new
,
frost
,
year
,
january
,
2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close