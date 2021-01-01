Previous
Frosty New Year’s Day by cookingkaren
Photo 689

Frosty New Year’s Day

Happy new year! Let’s hope 2021 is a much nicer year for everyone. This was taken on a freezing New Year’s Day walk at Paignton Harbour. I couldn’t resist writing in the frost! My fourth year on 365!
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

Karen Miller

ace
@cookingkaren
I started this project on New Years Day 2016 after my sister suggested it. I hope to see it as a fun & creative project...
