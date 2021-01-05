Sign up
Photo 693
Sea View
On a path near Start Point in South Devon.
5th January 2021
5th Jan 21
Karen Miller
ace
@cookingkaren
I started this project on New Years Day 2016 after my sister suggested it. I hope to see it as a fun & creative project...
1397
photos
47
followers
39
following
189% complete
686
687
688
689
690
691
692
693
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
31st December 2020 2:11pm
Tags
coast
,
devon
,
countryside
