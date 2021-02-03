Previous
Brixham by cookingkaren
Photo 722

Brixham

The sun came out for a few hours today & it was so lovely to have a walk around beautiful Brixham Harbour. I love it even better in winter. Last summer, Devon was so busy that it made it uncomfortable to go anywhere unless it was early morning.
3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

Karen Miller

ace
@cookingkaren
I started this project on New Years Day 2016 after my sister suggested it. I hope to see it as a fun & creative project...
197% complete

Photo Details

