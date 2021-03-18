Sign up
Photo 764
Cliff Walk
Today I had a socially distanced walk and catch up with a friend I’ve not seen since November. It was so lovely to grab a takeaway coffee & have a good chat. Pre lockdown, we would normally meet most Fridays so there was lots to talk about!
18th March 2021
18th Mar 21
0
0
Karen Miller
ace
@cookingkaren
I started this project on New Years Day 2016 after my sister suggested it. I hope to see it as a fun & creative project...
1473
photos
52
followers
51
following
209% complete
758
759
760
761
762
763
764
765
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
18th March 2021 10:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
walk
