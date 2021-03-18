Previous
Cliff Walk by cookingkaren
Photo 764

Cliff Walk

Today I had a socially distanced walk and catch up with a friend I’ve not seen since November. It was so lovely to grab a takeaway coffee & have a good chat. Pre lockdown, we would normally meet most Fridays so there was lots to talk about!
18th March 2021

Karen Miller

cookingkaren
I started this project on New Years Day 2016 after my sister suggested it. I hope to see it as a fun & creative project...
