Photo 766
Tickets Please
Found this little guy keeping guard on the steps down to the beach today. I think he’s a bus conductor. I like his coordinating uniform against the blue of the painted railings.
25th March 2021
25th Mar 21
Karen Miller
ace
@cookingkaren
I started this project on New Years Day 2016 after my sister suggested it. I hope to see it as a fun & creative project...
Tags
lost
,
toy
,
beach
