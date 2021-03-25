Previous
Tickets Please by cookingkaren
Tickets Please

Found this little guy keeping guard on the steps down to the beach today. I think he’s a bus conductor. I like his coordinating uniform against the blue of the painted railings.
Karen Miller

@cookingkaren
I started this project on New Years Day 2016 after my sister suggested it. I hope to see it as a fun & creative project...
