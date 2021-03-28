Previous
Statue by cookingkaren
Photo 772

Statue

Statue dedicated to Leonard & Dorothy Elmhirst at Dartington Hall Estate. They were the founders of Dartington School of Art. Love the sprinkling of petals which someone had adorned it with.
28th March 2021 28th Mar 21

Karen Miller

