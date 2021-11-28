Sign up
Photo 821
It’s Been A While
Well I haven’t posted since May! How rubbish! It’s a familiar pattern: I start off well for the first few months of the year, then work gets too busy in the summer. I hope my old 365 pals are still here. Hope you’re all well.
28th November 2021
28th Nov 21
0
0
Karen Miller
ace
@cookingkaren
I started this project on New Years Day 2016 after my sister suggested it. I hope to see it as a fun & creative project...
1529
photos
48
followers
45
following
224% complete
Tags
red
,
sky
,
morning
,
sunrise
,
rooftops
