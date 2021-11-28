Previous
It’s Been A While by cookingkaren
Photo 821

It’s Been A While

Well I haven’t posted since May! How rubbish! It’s a familiar pattern: I start off well for the first few months of the year, then work gets too busy in the summer. I hope my old 365 pals are still here. Hope you’re all well.
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Karen Miller

