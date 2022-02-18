Previous
Calm After Storm Eunice by cookingkaren
Calm After Storm Eunice

In South Devon we didn’t get hit as badly as the North coast but it was still pretty wild out there today. You wouldn’t guess it from this photo which was taken at about 5pm. I hope everyone stayed safe.
Karen Miller

@cookingkaren
I started this project on New Years Day 2016 after my sister suggested it. I hope to see it as a fun & creative project...
