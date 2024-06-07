Previous
I went swimming for the first time today ☀️ by cordulaamann
I went swimming for the first time today ☀️

A good time begins. I love swimming in the lake.
Cordiander

@cordulaamann
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and scene, I am not fond of swimming in lakes that haves grasses growing in them, there might be some critters too ;-)
June 8th, 2024  
