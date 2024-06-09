Previous
Yodeling course with hiking. by cordulaamann
Yodeling course with hiking.

I left the cell phone in the car. So just a photo of the exercise CD.
9th June 2024 9th Jun 24

Cordiander

@cordulaamann
Diana ace
Now that must have been an interesting course!
June 9th, 2024  
