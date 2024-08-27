Sign up
Photo 958
Backlit Beauty
Walking with my daughter through the communal garden in Pittsford we admired the last sunflowers.
27th August 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome photograph
August 28th, 2024
