Previous
Backlit Beauty by corinnec
Photo 958

Backlit Beauty

Walking with my daughter through the communal garden in Pittsford we admired the last sunflowers.

One year ago: Sentinels

Two years ago: The Needle
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
262% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome photograph
August 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise