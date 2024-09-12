Sign up
Previous
Photo 974
Vestige of Summer Past
Our flower bed is a disaster but there are still few flowers worth of a photo :-)
On my way to the dermatologist, I'll comment later today.
A year ago:
Loaded
Two years ago:
Tiny and Proud
12th September 2024
12th Sep 24
0
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1240
photos
176
followers
251
following
266% complete
View this month »
Views
13
Fav's
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
10th September 2024 8:33am
Tags
flower
,
fall
,
vermont
