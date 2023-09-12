Sign up
Photo 673
Another bee picture, but who doesn't like a bee!
This one what so heavy that she was moving relatively slowly even in flight.
12th September 2023
Corinne C
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I've always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
flower
bee
animal
insect
rural
summer
vermont
Bucktree
Excellent closeup and detail.
September 12th, 2023
