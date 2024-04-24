Sign up
Previous
Photo 852
From the Past
These small Western Screech Owls were nesting in our backyard. They were quite curious, perching on our windows to watch inside the house.
Taken while living in Arizona.
No time for photography this week due to my daughter 's vacation.
A year ago:
https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2023-04-24
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
4
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1095
photos
171
followers
243
following
233% complete
View this month »
845
846
847
848
849
850
851
852
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
4th June 2020 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
desert
,
bird
,
owl
,
arizona
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture. Love those eyes.
April 24th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome eyes
April 24th, 2024
Babs
ace
What big eyes he has.
April 24th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
those eyes are maxing corinne , such a lovely photo
April 24th, 2024
