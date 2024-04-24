Previous
From the Past
From the Past

These small Western Screech Owls were nesting in our backyard. They were quite curious, perching on our windows to watch inside the house.
Taken while living in Arizona.
No time for photography this week due to my daughter 's vacation.

Beautiful capture. Love those eyes.
Awesome eyes
What big eyes he has.
those eyes are maxing corinne , such a lovely photo
