Gorham Covered Bridge by corinnec
Gorham Covered Bridge

We use this bridge several times a week to avoid the busier routes.
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of this attractive bridge - fav!

Ian
May 3rd, 2024  
