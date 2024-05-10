Sign up
Previous
Photo 867
In a Line
I used Lightroom to make this pic less dark and to make the bees pop.
10th May 2024
10th May 24
7
4
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1112
photos
173
followers
245
following
237% complete
View this month »
Tags
bee
,
spring
,
insects
,
vermont
,
cactp
Helge E. Storheim
ace
Awesome capture!
May 11th, 2024
Mags
ace
Both are great!
May 11th, 2024
Dave
ace
They do pop. Wonderful detail.
May 11th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful detail - so sharp.
May 11th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Spectacular detail and a super capture.
May 11th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Excellent shot- they've found a good food source whatever it is. The detail is awesome.
May 11th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome detail
May 11th, 2024
