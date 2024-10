Not as good as many pictures some 365 members took ( @craftymeg and @jgpittenger took gorgeous captures).I was determined to capture the comet. I pointed my camera to the South West without seeing the comet with naked eyes. Unfortunately I trusted the infinity marker on my lens and I didn't check for focus. It's really blurry but I am happy to have a pic of the comet and the Milky Way.One year ago: Pittsford Pond Two years ago: Red Head Four years ago: On top of a Spiky World